Brand New Music
Kendrick Lamar, Jack Harlow, Bad Bunny and more
All Hits
Latto, Mariah Carey, Ed Sheeran and more
Hot Singles
Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar, Banx & Ranx and more
Country Heat
Kane Brown, Lee Brice, Miranda Lambert and more
Pop Culture
Nathan Dawe, Lady Gaga, Lauren Spencer-Smith and more
Rap Rotation
Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar, Gucci Mane and more
Alternative Hits
Arcade Fire, Coin, Tegan and Sara and more
Easy Hits
Jamie Fine, Taylor Swift, Maren Morris and more
Acoustic Chill
Forest Blakk, Teddy Swims, Zach Hood and more
R&B Rotation
Ella Mai, Queen Naija, Big Sean and more
Stay Indie
Sharon Van Etten, Cavetown, Big Thief and more
Nectar
Tove Lo, Alan Walker, SOFI TUKKER and more
Rotation North
Roy Woods, Future, Why G and more
Breakthrough Canada
Sylo, Ebhoni, dee holt and more

REDISCOVER The Weeknd
The Weeknd, Future, Drake and more
REDISCOVER Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber, DJ Snake, The Kid LAROI and more
REDISCOVER Deborah Cox
Deborah Cox, Offer Nissim, Whitney Houston
REDISCOVER Avril Lavigne
Avril Lavigne, Gavyn Wright, Josh Freese and more
REDISCOVER Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes, Tainy, Camila Cabello and more
REDISCOVER Arcade Fire
Arcade Fire, Owen Pallett
REDISCOVER Arkells
Arkells, K.Flay, Cold War Kids
Rediscover Tyler Shaw
Tyler Shaw, Amaal, Fefe Dobson and more
REDISCOVER Drake
Drake, Future, Smiley and more
REDISCOVER Kardinal Offishall
Kardinal Offishall, Rascalz, Ray Robinson and more
REDISCOVER Salome Bey
Salome Bey, Geraldine Bey, Andy Bey and more
REDISCOVER Sarah McLachlan
Sarah McLachlan, Ash Sood, Pierre Marchand and more
REDISCOVER Celine Dion
Celine Dion, James Horner, Peabo Bryson and more
REDISCOVER Coeur de Pirate
Coeur de pirate, Julien Doré
Brand New Music
Kendrick Lamar, Jack Harlow, Bad Bunny and more
Fresh Electronic
Mall Grab, niina, ODESZA and more
Breakthrough Country
Ryan Griffin, Conner Smith, Jillian Jacqueline and more
Breakthrough Canada
Sylo, Ebhoni, dee holt and more
Fresh Country
Nate Smith, Kane Brown, Dylan Scott and more
Fresh Pop
Taylor Swift, Dermot Kennedy, Lady Gaga and more
Fresh Alternative
Simple Plan, Judah & the Lion, Anyway Gang and more
Fresh Hip-Hop
Kendrick Lamar, A$AP Rocky, Jack Harlow and more
Fresh Dance
DNCE, SOFI TUKKER, Kygo and more
Fresh Rock
Silverstein, Three Days Grace, Memphis May Fire and more
Fresh Folk & Acoustic
The Franklin Electric, Soran, Garrett Kato and more
Fresh R&B
Jack Harlow, Ella Mai, Laroie and more
Découvertes
Marie-Gold, Lydia Képinski, PL & Wheelie and more
La Semanal
Bad Bunny, Tony Dize, JESSE & JOY and more
All Hits
Latto, Mariah Carey, Ed Sheeran and more
Country Heat
Kane Brown, Lee Brice, Miranda Lambert and more
Acoustic Chill
Forest Blakk, Teddy Swims, Zach Hood and more
Country Hits
Dallas Smith, Cody Johnson, Tenille Townes and more
Mellow '70s Gold
Fleetwood Mac, John Denver, Carly Simon and more
Classic Rock Hits
Queen, Journey, Black Sabbath and more
Viral Hits
WILLOW, Oskar Cyms, Kay flock and more
Pop Hits
Tyler Shaw, Lil Nas X, Harry Styles and more
Oldies Hits
The Ronettes, Marvin Gaye, Tammi Terrell and more
Feeling Happy
Lost Frequencies, Calum Scott, Alesso and more
Acoustic Covers
Kacey Musgraves, Kina Grannis, Malia J and more
Mellow '80s Gold
Bryan Adams, Toto, The Police and more
Classical for Sleep
Stephan Moccio, Bruce Liu, Frédéric Chopin and more
Feel-Good Classic Rock
Queen, Bryan Adams, Journey and more