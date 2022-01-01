Sign in and Unlimited access to 100 million songs

Featured this Week

Brand New Music
Brand New Music
Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug and more
All Hits
All Hits
Morgan Wallen, Loud Luxury, DVBBS and more
Hot Singles
Hot Singles
Anne-Marie, Olivia Rodrigo, Nicki Minaj and more
Country Heat
Country Heat
Josh Ross, Dylan Scott, Tyler Joe Miller and more
Pop Culture
Pop Culture
Olivia Rodrigo, Latto, Ed Sheeran and more
Rap Rotation
Rap Rotation
Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug, Joyner Lucas and more
Platino
Platino
Tainy, Bad Bunny, Rauw Alejandro and more
Acoustic Chill
Acoustic Chill
Rachel Platten, Iam Tongi, Ed Sheeran and more
R&B Rotation
R&B Rotation
The Weeknd, Lil Baby, Suzanna Son and more
Alternative Hits
Alternative Hits
Fall Out Boy, Noah Kahan, Aysanabee and more
Stay Indie
Stay Indie
The Last Dinner Party, Lana Del Rey, Pinegrove and more
Nectar
Nectar
Alok, Ava Max, Topic and more
Hip-Hop 50
Deep-Dive: Partynextdoor

Road to Cavendish

Cavendish Beach Music Festival 2023
Cavendish Beach Music Festival 2023
Kane Brown, Jake Owen, Chris Stapleton and more
REDISCOVER Kane Brown
REDISCOVER Kane Brown
Kane Brown, Katelyn Brown, Swae Lee and more
REDISCOVER Chris Stapleton
REDISCOVER Chris Stapleton
Chris Stapleton, Justin Timberlake, Ed Sheeran and more
REDISCOVER Jake Owen
REDISCOVER Jake Owen
Jake Owen, Walker Hayes, Little Big Town and more
REDISCOVER The Reklaws
REDISCOVER The Reklaws
Sacha, The Reklaws, Jake Owen and more
Just North of Nashville
Just North of Nashville
Tim Hicks, Mark Ledlin, Josh Ross and more
REDISCOVER Jade Eagleson
REDISCOVER Jade Eagleson
Jade Eagleson, Dean Brody, Sacha
REDISCOVER Tenille Townes
REDISCOVER Tenille Townes
Tenille Townes, Bryan Adams, Elvie Shane and more

[RE]DISCOVER

REDISCOVER The Tragically Hip
REDISCOVER The Tragically Hip
The Tragically Hip
REDISCOVER Blue Rodeo
REDISCOVER Blue Rodeo
Blue Rodeo
REDISCOVER Drake
REDISCOVER Drake
Drake, Rihanna, Future and more
REDISCOVER Taylor Swift
REDISCOVER Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift, Joy Williams, John Paul White and more
REDISCOVER Ed Sheeran
REDISCOVER Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran, Fireboy Dml, Justin Bieber and more
REDISCOVER Elton John
REDISCOVER Elton John
Elton John, George Michael, Dua Lipa and more
REDISCOVER Shania Twain
REDISCOVER Shania Twain
Shania Twain, Kelsea Ballerini, Lionel Richie and more
REDISCOVER Fleetwood Mac
REDISCOVER Fleetwood Mac
Fleetwood Mac
REDISCOVER Canadian Classic Rock
REDISCOVER Canadian Classic Rock
Rush, Neil Young, The Band and more
REDISCOVER THE '80s: Pop
REDISCOVER THE '80s: Pop
A-Ha, Rick Springfield, Whitney Houston and more
REDISCOVER The 2000s: Hip-Hop
REDISCOVER The 2000s: Hip-Hop
50 Cent, Eminem, De La Soul and more
REDISCOVER The '70s
REDISCOVER The '70s
Fleetwood Mac, Marvin Gaye, Queen and more

Hits Different

Vision
Vision
Tai Verdes, Taylor Swift, Elko and more
Chill Generation
Chill Generation
Tora-i, Léa Sen, half•alive and more
Hey, Hi
Hey, Hi
Del Water Gap, Gus Dapperton, Olivia Dean and more
PRSM
PRSM
Sampha, Jon Batiste, Aiza and more
sadboi hours
sadboi hours
Fresco Trey, Deyaz, d4vd and more
Pop Lab
Pop Lab
Charli XCX, Nessa Barrett, Jeremy Zucker and more
Hyperpop
Hyperpop
Droeloe, Banji, Odetari and more
Internet Sensations
Internet Sensations
DDG, Gunna, Kaliii and more
DV8
DV8
mxmtoon, Ricky Montgomery, Cavetown and more
Sped-Up Songs
Sped-Up Songs
sped up 8282, Lana Del Rey, Thuy and more
Slowed + Reverb Songs
Slowed + Reverb Songs
Øneheart, sped up + slowed, Ashley Sienna and more

Discover New Music

Nouveautés
Nouveautés
KNLO, Aliocha Schneider, Gab Paquet and more
Fresh Pop
Fresh Pop
Olivia Rodrigo, Charli XCX, Powfu and more
Fresh Country
Fresh Country
Russell Dickerson, Tim Hicks, Billy Currington and more
Fresh Hip-Hop
Fresh Hip-Hop
Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug, YSN Fab and more
Fresh R&B
Fresh R&B
Sampha, Wiz Khalifa, Diamond Cafe and more
Fresh Rock
Fresh Rock
Falling In Reverse, Mammoth WVH, The Glorious Sons and more
Fresh Dance
Fresh Dance
Felix Cartal, Alok, Ava Max and more
Fresh Indie
Fresh Indie
The Japanese House, Local Natives, mxmtoon and more
Fresh Alternative
Fresh Alternative
Mother Mother, Fall Out Boy, Nothing But Thieves and more
Fresh EDM
Fresh EDM
Oliver Heldens, Evan Giia, Nostalgix and more
Fresh Folk & Acoustic
Fresh Folk & Acoustic
Jenn Grant, The Franklin Electric, Julian Taylor and more
Fresh Afro
Fresh Afro
Tekno, Spinall, Haviah Mighty and more

Top Playlists

Country Hits
Country Hits
Morgan Wallen, Bailey Zimmerman, Luke Combs and more
Acoustic Chill
Acoustic Chill
Rachel Platten, Iam Tongi, Ed Sheeran and more
Summer Hits
Summer Hits
Rema, Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa and more
Cottage Nights
Cottage Nights
The Tragically Hip, The Steve Miller Band, The Band and more
Classic Rock Hits
Classic Rock Hits
Journey, Queen, The Black Crowes and more
Relaxing Piano
Relaxing Piano
Emmanuel Despax, Maxence Cyrin, Jacob Mühlrad and more
Mellow '70s Gold
Mellow '70s Gold
Fleetwood Mac, John Denver, Carly Simon and more
Party Hits
Party Hits
LMFAO, Lizzo, Tones And I and more
Breezy Summer Classics
Breezy Summer Classics
The Doobie Brothers, Mungo Jerry, Stealers Wheel and more
Greatest Love Songs
Greatest Love Songs
Ed Sheeran, Adele, Whitney Houston and more
Pop Culture
Pop Culture
Olivia Rodrigo, Latto, Ed Sheeran and more
Viral Hits
Viral Hits
Lil Durk, Jain, Lana Del Rey and more
BOTY