Top Songs
1. As It Was
Harry Styles
2. Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)
Elton John & Dua Lipa
3. Enemy (from the series Arcane League of Legends)
Imagine Dragons, JID, Arcane & League of Legends
4. AA
Walker Hayes
5. Fancy Like
Walker Hayes
6. Heat Waves
Glass Animals
7. Shivers
Ed Sheeran
8. Bam Bam
Camila Cabello [feat. Ed Sheeran]
9. Bad Habits
Ed Sheeran
10. The Motto
Tiësto & Ava Max
11. Easy On Me
Adele
12. Buy Dirt [feat. Luke Bryan]
Jordan Davis [feat. Luke Bryan]
13. Believer
Imagine Dragons
14. Blinding Lights
The Weeknd
15. Numb Little Bug
Em Beihold
16. Doin' This
Luke Combs
17. In The Stars
Benson Boone
18. Bones
Imagine Dragons
Top Playlists
1. All Hits
Latto, Mariah Carey, Ed Sheeran and more
2. Country Heat
Kane Brown, Lee Brice, Miranda Lambert and more
3. Acoustic Chill
Forest Blakk, Teddy Swims, Zach Hood and more
4. Country Hits
Dallas Smith, Cody Johnson, Tenille Townes and more
5. Mellow '70s Gold
Fleetwood Mac, John Denver, Carly Simon and more
6. Piano et relaxation
Jiří Horák, Gary Girouard, Alexandra Stréliski and more
7. Classic Rock Hits
Queen, Journey, Black Sabbath and more
8. Viral Hits
WILLOW, Oskar Cyms, Kay flock and more
9. Pop Hits
Tyler Shaw, Lil Nas X, Harry Styles and more
10. Oldies Hits
The Ronettes, Marvin Gaye, Tammi Terrell and more
11. Feeling Happy
Lost Frequencies, Calum Scott, Alesso and more
12. Acoustic Covers
Kacey Musgraves, Kina Grannis, Malia J and more
13. Mellow '80s Gold
Bryan Adams, Toto, The Police and more
14. Feel-Good Classic Rock
Queen, Bryan Adams, Journey and more
Top Albums
1. Country Stuff The Album
Walker Hayes
2. =
Ed Sheeran
3. Evolve
Imagine Dragons
4. Starting Over
Chris Stapleton
5. ÷ (Deluxe)
Ed Sheeran
6. 30
Adele
7. Harry's House
Harry Styles
8. What You See Is What You Get
Luke Combs
9. Back In Black
AC/DC
10. Encanto (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Germaine Franco & Encanto - Cast
11. Traveller
Chris Stapleton
12. Greatest Hits
Journey
13. The Ultimate Hits
Garth Brooks
14. Fine Line
Harry Styles